Snow, cold temperatures slowly depart; warmer weekend on tap

DENVER -- Snow showers will continue Thursday evening across the Denver metro area and along the Front Range.

The snow will start to decrease during the overnight hours. Accumulation in most places east of the mountains looks to be 1 inch or less.

A few slick spots could be possible on area roads once the sun sets.

Friday could also have a few slick spots with some early-morning flurries.

Clouds will quickly start to break by the end of the morning drive and the sun will return. It'll be a cool day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weekend is looking dry, mostly sunny and warmer with highs both days in the mid- to upper 50s in Denver.

Another cold front will dip temperatures again and return the chance for snow early next week.

It appears like the front arrives late Monday into Tuesday. There are some timing details that need to be worked out before it's determined which of those days has the best chance for snow.

Wednesday will be dry for holiday travel in Denver and the Front Range. And it should be dry for Thanksgiving, but it will only be in the 40s.

