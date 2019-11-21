It's Denver's hippest and ultra chic fashion show! Red Ball showcases local designers, couture fashion, avant-garde hairstyles, and amazing make-up artistry. It's all to raise awareness for World AIDS Day. We're talking about Red Ball 2019 with Darrell Vigil, CEO of Colorado Health Network and Max Malament, Development Mgr. of Colorado Health Network.AlertMe
Red Ball Igniting Awareness for World AIDS Day
