Punch Bowl Social “Funsgiving”

Many of us gather around the dinner table with our families on Thanksgiving, but Punch Bowl Social (65 Broadway and 3120 N. Uinta St. in Stapleton) is where we meet for "Funsgiving" the (legendary) night before.

This year, on Wednesday, November 27th, Punch Bowl Social is your pre-holiday destination for friendly festivities: meet up with friends new and old while your pants still fit, order a drink...and see what happens.

While we may not always agree, gathering around a punch bowl or a foosball table might be just the thing to help us realize that we aren't as different as we may think. The seasonal sharable punch is "Friendsgiving Frenzy," a blend of bourbon and house-made pumpkin pie spice syrup, with notes of cranberry, cinnamon, and orange.

If you're looking for something fun over the holidays, you might want to check out Punch Bowl Social's Holiday Putt Club. The outdoor golf course will be decorated with dazzling lights, giant snow globes, life size candy canes, and more, offering plenty of happy holidays photo opportunities. Enjoy the snack shack in Nick’s Village with adult seasonal beverages including Jingle Bell Rock N Rye, Pink Bunny Suit and Golden Age of Garland. Plus, plenty of kid-friendly cozy beverage options like hot chocolate, hot buttered tea and warm tasty snacks.