Pedestrian killed after being hit by driver in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a driver on Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
The crash happened at East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street about 12:20 p.m.
Southbound Havana Street was closed at Colfax Avenue and westbound Colfax Avenue was closed at Havana Street. The intersection reopened about 1:40 p.m.
The name, age and gender of the pedestrian were not released. Police said the driver remained at the scene of the accident.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
