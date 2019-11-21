One killed in head-on collision on Highway 6 near Keystone Resort

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A head-on crash involving a semitruck and a pickup truck left one person dead on Highway 6 on the west side of Loveland Pass on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 214 near Keystone Resort.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed, the Colorado State Patrol. The driver’s name, age and gender weren’t released.

The driver of the semitruck, which was carrying car batteries, was not injured.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions between Keystone and Loveland Ski Area, but reopened just before noon.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.