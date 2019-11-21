× Northbound I-25 down to one lane at Castle Pines Parkway due to multi-vehicle crash

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — All but one northbound lane of Interstate 25 were shut down at Castle Pines Parkway Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash.

South Metro Fire Rescue said 11 people were taken to local hospitals. One person was seriously injured; the others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

One southbound lane of I-25 is also closed in the area.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is on accident alert due to the incident. Anyone in a non-injury crash (in which alcohol or drugs are not suspected) should report the crime online instead of calling 911.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.