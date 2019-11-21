Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox31 and Channel 2 is proud to help sponsor the 46th annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot is one of Denver’s greatest Thanksgiving traditions. Loyal Turkey Trot runners have been running this for 30, 40 + years, and now bring their whole families.

The United Way Turkey Trot is a great way to kick-off your Thanksgiving morning. 10,000 runners, walkers, trotters and volunteers make this part of their annual Thanksgiving tradition and come to give back and get in a little run before the Thanksgiving fun.

Last year, the Mile High United Way 2-1-1 Help Center received over 80,000 contacts from people around Colorado seeking help. They were able to connect them to critical resources like housing, rent and utility assistance, childcare needs and more. We know there are people in our community who are struggling and proceeds from this event goes right back to the community.

You can run/walk/trot the four-mile course or participate in the shorter Family Fun Run. Dogs and strollers are welcome. You can also volunteer! There is something for everyone.

End the race in the free Great Divide Beer Garden and enjoy some live music and festivities before you head home to your families or friends.