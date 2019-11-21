Metro-area business creates harness to help dogs recover from surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Two canine-loving Coloradans created a unique harness to help dogs recover from surgery.

Getting a dog to successfully recover from an operation can be difficult because they do not always understand what they should and should not do. For example, they do not know the importance of staying still and how they should move to aid their recovery.

"The challenge is that dogs will follow any impulse, right? Especially when they start feeling better after surgery, they’re ready to go," said Mamie Whitman, the founder of Dog Rehab Works, LLC.

Cary and Lindsey Zimmerman were inspired to create a harness for dogs while they were shopping at a climbing store.

“We were looking for gear that would fit around the back half of our dog and Lindsey walked over and saw a climbing harness and it was instant rapport," Cary said.

They designed and built the Help 'Em Up Harness to help humans assist dogs in rehabilitating following surgery.

The harness also makes it safer for humans to handle dogs.

“Vet techs have a short careers because they end up with back injuries," said Zimmerman.

The harness is now being used by veterinarians around the country.