Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Heavy mountain snow expected Thursday

Mellivora- the coolest leggings in town

Posted 1:27 pm, November 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

They keep getting better and better. Mellivora and their amazing leggings were on Joana's Fitness Fix. Creator Chris Gerardi takes photographs of amazing scenes in Colorado and beyond and turns them into beautiful, eye popping art on leggings for women and men. They are made locally with USA milled materials. Check out their new designs just in time for the holidays plus they have the classic favorites like Red Rocks, Maroon Bells and Union Station. Get $10 off your purchase  by entering the word "LOCAL" at MellivoraCO.com

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.