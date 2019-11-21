Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Heavy mountain snow expected Thursday

Joana’s Fitness Fix – StretchLab – Assisted Stretching

Assisted stretching is the newest trend in the fitness world.  Joana takes us to StretchLab Cherry Hills in the Happy Canyon Shopping Center, where they're offering a 50-minute introductory stretch for $49. Call 720-617-2005. Watch the segment to see what a Flexologist is and how StretchLab is using the latest in technology to show clients their progress. StretchLab Cherry Hills is located at 5022 East Hampden Ave.

