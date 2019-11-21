Assisted stretching is the newest trend in the fitness world. Joana takes us to StretchLab Cherry Hills in the Happy Canyon Shopping Center, where they're offering a 50-minute introductory stretch for $49. Call 720-617-2005. Watch the segment to see what a Flexologist is and how StretchLab is using the latest in technology to show clients their progress. StretchLab Cherry Hills is located at 5022 East Hampden Ave.AlertMe
Joana’s Fitness Fix – StretchLab – Assisted Stretching
-
The Bar Method Cherry Creek
-
Fitness chain Barry’s Bootcamp lands in Cherry Creek
-
Police: Suspects arrested in Glendale following armed robbery, pursuit, crash
-
Student arrested after bringing handgun to Smoky Hill High School in Aurora
-
Thieves steal 88-year-old’s $6,000 trike from Thornton assisted living center
-
-
UCHealth’s ‘Mantenance’ campaign encouraging guys to get healthy
-
Colorado snow totals from Oct. 23-24 storm
-
FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Toy Drive: 12/2 – 12/22
-
Colorado assisted suicide fight headed back to state court
-
Snowfall totals from Oct. 29-30 storm
-
-
Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry fired for rant over immigrants
-
Longmont woman accused of shooting at neighbor with crossbow
-
Fire severely damages Saxx’s Custom Meat Cutting in Thornton