Go Device Free with “Checkout” this Black Friday

This Black Friday, UCHealth is encouraging Coloradans to put down their devices, ditch the shopping and sales, and spend the holidays among family and friends with the Checkout initiative.
To help limit screen time, UCHealth’s Checkout is hosting a number of events across Colorado.
Events in your local area include:
- Free ice skating at the Family Sports Ice Arena in Centennial.
- Free screening of Frozen 2 at the AMC DINE-IN Cherry Creek 8 in Denver.
- Rewards at The Rebel Workout and Compass Fitness in Denver.
- Free performance of Goodnight Moon at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Denver.
- You can visit uchealth.org/checkout for more information