Frigid Thursday evening in Downtown Denver

DENVER — Frigid temperatures made for a slow afternoon commute in Denver on Thursday.

Around 5pm, temps hovered around 29 degrees downtown.

On I-25 near 20th avenue, vehicles were going extra slow. While the snowfall wasn’t too dramatic, the cold weather made for some slick spots on city streets and major roadways.

Employees who had to work outdoors in the cold said it was the sort of day you’d want to be wearing extra layers.

“You’ve just got to get warm, get moving, get your blood flowing,” said Frank Hill, a construction worker helping with a project near Coors Field.

Temps are expected to jump back up slightly on Friday to about 41 degrees.

