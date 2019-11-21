Freezing drizzle ahead of light snow for the evening commute; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The second storm system moves in today. It's the colder of the two storm systems. Snow levels were high yesterday but fall today.

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Denver and the Front Range.

Watch for freezing drizzle and freezing fog this morning across the Front Range then light snow this afternoon through the rush hour. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation.

The mountains can expect mostly snow (temps are colder now) today, tonight and Friday before ending Friday night. 3-6 inches of new snow in the northern mountains, 4-8 inches in the central mountains, 6-12 inches in West Elks near Aspen, running down through Crested Butte into the Northern San Juan's.

Saturday and Sunday are dry and sunny, 60 degrees for Denver.

The next storm system arrives Monday and Tuesday with colder temperatures and light snow accumulations. The most impacted rush hour appears to be Tuesday morning.

There are 1-2 other storm systems lined up between Thanksgiving, Black Friday and that weekend.

