Crash forces closure of 6th Avenue Freeway near I-25
DENVER — A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of the Sixth Avenue Freeway in both directions near Interstate 25 Thursday night.
The Denver Police Department described the incident as “large-scale” and “weather-related.”
Westbound Sixth is closed at Kalamath Street. Eastbound Sixth is closed at Federal Boulevard.
DPD says no life-threatening injuries have been reported.
There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.AlertMe