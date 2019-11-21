Crash forces closure of 6th Avenue Freeway near I-25

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Heavy mountain snow expected Thursday

Posted 7:58 pm, November 21, 2019

DENVER — A multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of the Sixth Avenue Freeway in both directions near Interstate 25 Thursday night.

The Denver Police Department described the incident as “large-scale” and “weather-related.”

Westbound Sixth is closed at Kalamath Street. Eastbound Sixth is closed at Federal Boulevard.

DPD says no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

