Brighton police say fatigue may have been factor in school bus crash that injured 8

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Fatigue may have been a factor in a school bus crash that injured eight people in September, the Brighton Police Department said Thursday.

BPD says the driver, 43-year-old Christina Villareal, of Brighton, was issued a summons for careless driving causing injury.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which involved students and staff from the 27J school district.

The crash occurred near East 136th Avenue and Buckley Road about 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Police say the bus was westbound on 136th when it left the roadway on the right-hand side and Villareal lost control. The bus slid and rolled one time, coming to rest upright.

Six children and two adults were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

BPD says investigators determined fatigue as a potential factor following “an extensive investigation including mechanical inspections and a toxicology screen of the driver.”