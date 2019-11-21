× Aurora police investigating suspicious death near Colfax and I-225

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of an adult near East Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225.

About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, APD said officers were investigating the scene, located in the 13600 block of East 14th Avenue.

Police say there is currently no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Agent Ingui: 303-739-6067.

APD has not yet provided further details about the circumstances of the person’s death.