Aurora 2-year-old missing, police ‘gravely concerned’

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find missing 2-year-old Miracle Adu.

APD says Miracle was last seen about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Gaylord Street in Denver’s Whittier neighborhood.

Police say Miracle has purple-and-white braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket.

According to law enforcement sources, Miracle’s father reported both the toddler and her mother, Tiffany Hardy, missing about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

At that point, police had already found Hardy around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near East Fourth Avenue and Leyden Street in the Hilltop area of Denver. She was incoherent and was not with Miracle.

Police say Hardy has not told them where she and Miracle had been or where Miracle is.

Hardy drives an orange 2018 Fiat with Colorado plates VQJ-186. Anyone who has seen the vehicle or who has been in contact with Hardy or Miracle should contact Aurora police: 303-627-3100.

Anyone who sees Miracle is asked to call 911 immediately.

#FINDINGMIRACLE UPDATE: If you were in contact with Miracle, Tiffany or have seen her vehicle, a Orange 2018 Fiat bearing CO plate VQJ186. Call @AuroraPD . pic.twitter.com/OCsLsLDi7w — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 22, 2019

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story misspelled Miracle’s last name based on information from police. It has been corrected.