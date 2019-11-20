× Work begins on 14-story Hyatt Centric hotel downtown

DENVER — The 14-story downtown hotel proposed by a Rhode Island firm will be a Hyatt Centric — and construction is now underway.

A tower crane was installed in recent days on Magna Hospitality’s lot at the corner of 18th and Champa streets, and crews are working at the site.

The former parking lot previously had the address of 822 18th St., but the city’s parcel map has been updated to reflect a new address: 1776 Champa St.

Magna purchased the 0.29-acre site in March for $8 million, or $620 a square foot.

While the initial development proposal the company submitted did not detail the brand of the hotel or the number of rooms, updated documents state that the hotel will have 263 rooms and be a Hyatt Centric.

