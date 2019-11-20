Video shows hit-and-run driver side swiping Subaru in north Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Surveillance video shows a hit-and-run driver side swiping a Subaru Forester in the Lower Highlands neighborhood of north Denver.

The crash happened near Navajo Street and West 37th Avenue on Nov. 3.

The car's owner, Adrian Takara, says he worked hard to save money to buy the 16-year-old car.

"I had just bought the car a month ago -- had just gotten plates," he said.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera appears to show a blue Ford F-150 crew cab side swiping the Subaru. The truck does not stop.

Takara described the car as "undriveable."

"I was about to be late for work. It was a bad day, to say the least," he said.

Takara called the FOX31 Problem Solvers in hopes someone will recognize the truck in the video.

The Ford has distinct black wheels and running boards. It likely has damage on the passenger side.

it has distinct black wheels and a side step bar.

Takara says he had liability insurance on his car but no comprehensive coverage.

Anyone with information should contact asked to call the Denver Police Department’s non-emergency number: 720-913-2000.