The Great Love Debate

The Great Love Debate named Denver "America's Worst City To Find Love" for 2019.  The show is a feisty, interactive, live theater experience where Brian Howie, the crowd, and the city's most dynamic voices, specialist & personalities, try to connect the disconnect between men and women.

The tour returns to Denver for a special live show Wednesday, Nov 20, at The Denver Improv Theater.

What: The Great Love Debate Comes To Denver
When (day and time): Wednesday, Nov 20, 730pm
Where: Denver Improv
Cost:  $20

