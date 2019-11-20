Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great Love Debate named Denver "America's Worst City To Find Love" for 2019. The show is a feisty, interactive, live theater experience where Brian Howie, the crowd, and the city's most dynamic voices, specialist & personalities, try to connect the disconnect between men and women.

The tour returns to Denver for a special live show Wednesday, Nov 20, at The Denver Improv Theater.

What: The Great Love Debate Comes To Denver

When (day and time): Wednesday, Nov 20, 730pm

Where: Denver Improv

Cost: $20