Snowstorm socks high elevation areas of southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. — Parts of southwest Colorado are getting socked with a powerful snowstorm that could dump up to 30” of snow in some high elevation areas.

Right now, the southwest pocket of the state is dealing with severe drought, so all of the new moisture is well needed.

"Last winter we were dealing with record amounts of snow in that area — avalanches that ran all the way down from mountains on to highways and now it’s like we’ve shut all that off, at least for now,” said Pinpoint Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

The first three weeks of November have been incredibly dry for communities like Durango, Silverton and Telluride. Fortunately, there has been a shift in the weather.

"Now we’re starting to see the gears change for southwest Colorado with the storm track shifting,” Tomer explained. "And now we’re going to bring snow into areas that are in dire need of [it]”.

On Wednesday, residents in Silverton woke up to a bit of fresh powder. A second round of snow started late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, areas above 8,000 feet in elevation could see upwards of 30” of snow by the time these storms move out of the area.

Drivers are being urged to take extra caution while traveling over Colorado’s high elevation mountain passes, like Red Mountain Pass, Molas Pass and Wolf Creek Pass.

"I think some of the worst driving in those areas is going to come tomorrow (Thursday) with the second part of the storm,” Tomer said.

Additional snowstorms are expected to hit southwest Colorado again next week.

For a live look at conditions in southwest Colorado, click here to access Durango Live Cam.