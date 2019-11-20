× ‘Snowstang’ bus service to several ski areas in Colorado starts in December

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation will launch a new program in December called the Snowstang. It will be an expansion of the Bustang service.

The goal with the Snowstang is to eliminate headaches and hassles of heavy mountain traffic along Interstate 70 during the winter ski season.

The Snowstang bus program will launch from Union Station in Denver. There will also be a stop at the Federal Center in Lakewood.

Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin and Steamboat have already signed-on for the Snowstang service.

Snowstang will operate 40 days throughout the winter, between December and April. That will include weekends and most holidays.

The Snowstang will cost $25 roundtrip to Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin. The roundtrip to Steamboat will cost $40. There will be a 50% off discount for children ages 2-11 and a 25% discount for seniors and people who have disabilities.

CDOT has also announced it will expand Bustang service to Monarch, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Purgatory, Sunlight and Telluride.

The Amtrak Winter Park Express will transport passengers from Union Station to Winter Park from January 10 – March 29, 2020. The Winter Park Express runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.