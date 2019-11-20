× High Tech Santa: Send, receive free texts from Santa this Christmas

DENVER– This Christmas, Santa is boarding the tech-savvy sleigh to spread even more holiday cheer.

Saint Nick wants you to be able to keep up with everything he’s doing will he prepares for his favorite day of the year: Christmas. He’s decided to start texting this year.

If you sign up, you will start getting texts December 1 and they will last until Christmas Day.

You can expect to receive fun photos, jokes, surprises and even some recipes.

You can sign up to receive texts from Santa here.