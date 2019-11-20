Prevent porch pirate thefts by shipping your holiday packages to a Westminster brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A brewery in Westminster is accepting holiday packages in an effort to stem thefts from porch pirates.

Chris Miser is the owner of Frolic Brewing Company.

He is encouraging people to ship their packages to the brewery's facility on Zuni Street near West 128th Avenue.

Miser has a large space currently under renovation where he is offering to store packages for free until people can pick them up after work.

"We live in a nice community area and we wanted to be a community brew pub, and I thought it’d be a nice idea to support the community by preventing porch pirates," Miser said.

According to a recent study by Digital Third Coast, a Chicago-based marketing agency, 36 percent of Americans have dealt with a package theft over the past year. That figure is up from 31 percent in 2017.

Ninety-two percent of consumers expect to get at least one online order stolen this holiday season.

"Since we posted it on social media, we've had numerous people write in and say, 'This is a great idea, we just had something stolen yesterday,'" Miser said.

Frolic Brewing is located at 12910 Zuni St., Suite 1300, Westminster, CO 80234. Be sure to include your name so the brewery can write you on Facebook when your package arrives.

If you don't want to drive to a brewery in Westminster, Amazon is also continuing its Amazon Locker service. These are locations, often in 7-Elevens, where you can have your package sent and stored in a secure locker until you can pick it up.

There are several Amazon Locker sites throughout the Denver metro area.