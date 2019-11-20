Potential buyer looks to demolish church-turned-funeral home in Five Points

DENVER — A church-turned-funeral home at the edge of Five Points is facing demolition.

Mile High Early Learning, which operates early childhood day care and educational facilities, is under contract to buy the Taylor Mortuary building at 2531 Ogden St., with plans to demolish the structure, according to a representative.

Mike Harms with real estate advisory firm The Wells Partnership, who is working with Mile High, said the organization wants to replace the funeral home with a two-story building that would house Mile High’s central offices and teacher training facilities.

Harms said Mile High also is looking at potentially building housing for its teachers at the site.

“They want to build something that fits into the community,” he said.

Read more about this story on BusinessDen.com.