DENVER– The Denver Nuggets rolled out a new version of City Edition jerseys on Tuesday with the headline “Rise of the Rainbow”.

The jerseys will be available for presale on November 27 at 8:30 a.m. You can sign up for early access here.

The Nuggets will wear the new jersey during seven games this season:

December 3

December 25

December 29

January 15

February 23

March 30

April 7

Introducing the best uniforms in the league! 🔥🔥🔥#RiseOfTheRainbow pic.twitter.com/1nOn6nkpRU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 20, 2019

The story behind the newest update to the iconic skylines.#RiseOfTheRainbow pic.twitter.com/jmlnGcR42Z — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 20, 2019

Want to see more? You can get a closer look at the new jersey here.