Metro-area Christmas tree lot owners warn of shortage

Posted 10:32 pm, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35PM, November 20, 2019
DENVER -- Owners of Christmas tree lots in the Denver area say there is a shortage of trees this year.

The owners say the problem dates back a decade to supplies in states like Oregon and North Carolina.

“It’s the perfect storm," said Tyler Sherwood, who owns Jolly Christmas Trees, which has locations in Stapleton and Aurora. “The perfect storm of recession eight years ago and topography: diseases in Oregon with some of their trees."

Sherwood says he has trucked in about 1,400 trees from Michigan to make up for the shortage, so he is confident there will be enough Christmas trees this year and beyond.

“It takes a long time for the market to recover,” Sherwood said.

