Light wintry mix arrives for evening rush hour; Pinpoint Weather Alert day for Thursday

DENVER-- Wednesday will start off dry. A light wintry mix and light snow will move into Denver for the evening rush hour.

The mountains can expect 2-6 inches of snow today above 8,000 feet. Some valley rain is possible. This is the warmer of the two storm systems.

The second colder storm system arrives overnight through Thursday with another 2-6 inches of snow accumulation possible. Snow trickles into Friday morning with another 1-2 inches of accumulation. That puts mountain grand totals between 6-14 inches (see snow map below).

Across the Front Range, temperatures stay below freezing all day Thursday with areas of light snow primarily for the evening rush hour into early Friday. There will be 1 inch of snow accumulation.

As a result, we've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday. With colder temperatures, it will be possible for the snow to stick to the roads.

It will be drier Friday afternoon through Sunday. Weekend highs reach 60 degrees.

Next week is stormy and colder.

The first of two storm systems arrives on Monday with snow for Denver and the mountains. It may continue early Tuesday.

Another storm system with snow will be possible around Thanksgiving.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

