Eastbound I-70 closed at Vail due to crashes

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities shut down Interstate 70 in both directions at Vail Pass Wednesday afternoon due to multiple crashes. About 3:50 p.m., the westbound lanes reopened. The eastbound lanes remain closed at Vail.

Photographs show the interstate is snow-covered.

A storm currently moving into Colorado is expected to bring significant snowfall to portions of the mountains.

There is no estimated time for when the eastbound lanes of the interstate will reopen.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.