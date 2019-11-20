Doorbell camera captures man lurking around JeffCo homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A lurker has been identified by law enforcement after videos of him surfaced on a Nextdoor neighborhood page in Jefferson County.

The videos show the man returning to Emerson Willis' vacant home off West Coal Mine Avenue and South Simms Street multiple times over the past few weeks.

Willis has been showing the home to prospective buyers for a few weeks while staying elsewhere.

"We got a little ding that someone's at the house, and moments later, they were entering the back door," he said of the Nov. 5 incident. "And we're looking at the video, and we're like, 'There is someone there.'"

Willis' security company, Vivint, called police, but by the time officers arrived, the man was gone.

Willis says the same man returned on Nov. 7 and again on Nov. 17.

"This time, he came all the way up to the front door, and we got really good footage of him," Willis said.

WIllis posted the video on Nextdoor, where the video was shared hundreds of times.

"I had a few people private message me and say, 'Hey, I think I know who it might be,'" he said.

Willis says the man lives somewhere in the neighborhood and was contacted by law enforcement.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies warned the neighbor of potential consequences of trespassing or burglary. That neighbor was also warned charges could be filed if he returns again.

"I think the person just needed to be identified and to know that what he was doing was being seen," Willis said.

He says it's a good reminder to would-be crooks that doorbell cameras are becoming more common.

"It's just funny cause people don't realize when you do stuff, there's cameras watching you," Willis said.