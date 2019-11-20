Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kareem Jackson Foundation – a nonprofit started by Denver Broncos Cornerback Kareem Jackson, with a mission to provide families with seriously and chronically ill children with daily encouragement and life-changing experiences. The foundation also takes pride in honoring and supporting women who are battling – or have achieved victory over – breast cancer.

Kareem and his teammates will step off the field to mix and mingle with guests while raising funds to support the foundation’s many programs. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by a seated dinner and live and silent auctions, featuring prizes such as dinner with Jackson, a Wine Country vacation, a signed Von Miller jersey, Broncos fan experiences and more.

The foundation is hosting its third-annual Dinner for a Difference at The Ritz-Carlton in Denver on Monday, November 25th. Tickets are still available.