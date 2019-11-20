× Denver man sentenced to prison in death of girlfriend’s 23-month-old son

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison in the death of his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son four years ago, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

DeLonta Crank was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for the death of Javion Johnson in July 2015.

Crank, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in late August.

“While I am pleased this case is now behind us, Javion’s death and the horrific details surrounding it continue to affect everyone involved including Javion’s three young siblings who witnessed the abuse and were also victims of it,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement.

Crank was accused of abusing the boy when he died after being dropped off at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

According to the autopsy and an arrest warrant affidavit, the boy suffered burns on more than 15% of his body that were consistent with being placed in scalding water.

He also suffered contusions and abrasions to his face, hemorrhages in the muscle on the side of his head, liver and the inside of his mouth, and a contusion to his left kidney.

Crank and his girlfriend, Candice Lampley, were charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Lampley pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in October 2016.

According to records, Lampley told Denver police officers that Crank called her at work the day before Johnson’s death to say he had to “whoop the baby” because the toddler had a potty-training accident.

Crank was babysitting the toddler and his three siblings — ages 9, 7 and 6 — on July 7, 2015, according to the affidavit.

After the accident, the siblings said Crank put Johnson in a high chair and “repeatedly hit him in the head,” according to the affidavit.

The children also told investigators that Lampley usually gives them their baths, but Crank bathed them that night.

After the boy was taken to the hospital, the affidavit said medical staff found toddler had burns across his body and blood in an ear.

The case led to the creation of the Child Safety Net Impact Team in Denver to improve the coordination between agencies and protect at-risk children and families.