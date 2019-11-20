‘Colorado Captain’ spreads joy to those in need across the state, nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For the last three years, a Denver man dubbed "Colorado Captain" has helped raise money for charities while driving around the country on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Also known as Matthew Gnojek, Colorado Captain stands out in his Captain America suit.

"I had the suit and I had the bike, so I thought, 'OK, where can I go with this?' My first thought was trying to brighten people's day," he said.

Gnojek has no sponsors. He pays for all of his trips himself.

"I travel all over the United States. I visit anywhere between 15 and 17 states, visiting hospitals, refugee centers and veterans' memorials," he said.

Gnojek's day job is as a barista at the Starbucks inside the REI store near Confluence Park in Denver.

Of all the people he meets, patients at Children's Hospital and Make-A-Wish Foundation recipients have the largest impact.

“I want a kid to grow up with the same imagination that Mr. Fred Rogers wanted kids to have. And so if I can -- as Steve Rogers -- deliver that, then I am definitely going to do that," he said.

Currently, Gnojek is raising funds for pediatric cancer research.

Learn more about Gnojek's mission on his website.