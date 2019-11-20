Storm bringing colder temperatures with rain and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thee will be a few light rain showers early Wednesday evening across the Denver metro area. The showers will mix with snow and then change to all snow.

The warm roads likely will stay wet. Accumulation appears light with a dusting to less than 1 inch in most Front Range locations. The light snow will end about midnight.

Thursday will be cold with highs near freezing. There could be a few flurries and slick spots early in the day.

More snow showers will return in the afternoon and evening and could cause a slow and slick evening commute.

Accumulation on Thursday appears to remain light with 1 inch in the Denver metro area.

There will be a few flurries early on Friday. Otherwise, the sun comes back out and highs will be in the 40s.

The weekend is looking mainly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Any accumulated snow will quickly melt.

A chilly trend will move in for next week with highs dipping back into the 30s from Tuesday through Thanksgiving. And there will be more snow on Monday night into Tuesday.

