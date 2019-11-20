Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eva Fry, founder of the UGrocery Price Comparison App has some easy tips and tricks to save this Thanksgiving.

Here are her 5 ways to save on Thanksgiving dinner:

Plan your menu and finalize headcount early - so you know what size turkey and ham to get. Rule of thumb is 1 - 1.5 lbs per person.

Turkey prices across Colorado are always competitive. This year is no different – King Soopers is offering a Kroger Brand Turkey for $.47/lb. when you spend $25 min. Safeway has Honeysuckle Frozen Turkeys for $.59 and they will also match the King Soopers price of $.47 Walmart has Jennie O Turkeys for $.78/lb. and Target has Butterball Turkey for $.89/lb.

Shop Early - It’s not too early. In fact, the prices of only a few items like fresh green beans, fresh cranberries, rolls, sweet potatoes and 10 lb. bags of potatoes will go down between now and Thanksgiving. The turkey and sides are already on sale at their lowest prices and will be for the next few weeks, so take advantage of the great deals now. Plan your menu, comparison shop and Shop Early – you can get everything from the turkey, ham, potatoes, cranberries, frozen rolls and frozen pies from now and there are lots of deals on these items.

If you wait until the last minute – you may be stuck paying for a fresh turkey, which is typically over $2 - $3/lb.

Shop Smart – by comparing prices before you shop and shopping the cheapest store for your list, you can save a bundle. Whether you are hosting a Martha Stewart style meal, or a Semi-Homemade meal, where you shop can make a difference in what you can expect to pay for your Thanksgiving meal. To save the most, you definitely want to shop the sales, shop store brands and in-store promotions for Thanksgiving and use digital coupons for extra savings.

Compare Prices Before You Shop

A lot of times, the cheapest items won’t be at one store, so if you are really on a tight budget, you can shop around for the absolute best value. The uGrocery app tells you the best prices for all the items on your shopping list from the turkey to the stuffing to the fresh or canned green beans.

Delegate and Ask for Help – Friends and family will inevitably ask you what they can bring – the best answer is a bottle of wine and if they want to bring more, then a dessert is best. This way, you don’t have to splurge on the expensive adult beverages and you’ll know that dessert is covered. Be sure to pick up a frozen pie just in case to bake while dinner is being served so that you have one warm dessert on hand.

You can realistically host a simple Thanksgiving dinner for 10 for under $50. In fact the Farm Bureau’s total for the past few years has been $49.50, and Colorado’s super competitive grocery market has made it possible for Colorado consumers to pay even less – just $38 for a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings.