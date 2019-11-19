× The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from western Colorado next year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.– Next year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from western Colorado.

U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday a tree will be cut from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre or Gunnison national forest to adorn the Capitol building’s West Lawn in 2020.

Spokeswoman Kim Phillips told The Daily Sentinel that a formal announcement will be made Friday, and she declined to provide further details.

Each year, a national forest is chosen to provide a tree for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

This year’s tree is a 60-foot blue spruce cut from the Carson National Forest outside of Taos, New Mexico.

The Capitol tree last came from western Colorado in 2012, a 73-foot Engelmann spruce from the White River National Forest east of Meeker.