Temperatures fall to the 40s Wednesday with evening snow

DENVER -- It was a mild, dry and cloudy Tuesday on the Front Range. A cold front will move in Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow for the next three days.

Wednesday's afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Showers will start as rainfall in the lower elevations during the afternoon before switching over to snow about the time of the evening commute.

Snow showers will continue on and off through Thursday and into Friday morning before clearing out.

Two computer models show a heavier burst of snow during the Wednesday evening commute and early Friday morning with snowfall totals of about 1-3 inches in Denver from the whole storm.

Snowfall totals will be 1-3 inches for the Denver metro area, 0-2 inches for the eastern Plains and 6-12 inches for the mountains.

Parts of the foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or 5 inches.

Colorado will dry out by Friday afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures will return to near 60 degrees by the weekend with dry weather both days.

Another storm system moves in late Monday into Tuesday next week, bringing another chance for snow.

