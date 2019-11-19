Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis

Ride Smart – Backpack for Cyclists – LED Lights Become Signals

Posted 5:01 pm, November 19, 2019, by
Data pix.

Here's a great high-tech holiday gift idea to help the cyclists in your life stay safer.  The RoadwareZ Smart BackPack is blue-tooth enabled, and uses GPS tracking, and hands free voice-control functions to signal motorists with LED lights!

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.