Renovation, 27-room addition proposed for East Colfax motel once home to Rockbar

DENVER — Change wants to check in at the Colfax motel that once was home to nightclub Rockbar.

Inspire Investment Group, which purchased the All Inn Motel building at 3015 E. Colfax Ave. at a bankruptcy auction in 2016, wants to renovate the existing four-story building and add a new structure at the southeast corner of the property.

The company submitted a site-development plan to the city last week, detailing the changes.

The existing building has 54 rooms, as well as the ground-floor restaurant space previously used by Rockbar, which closed in 2012 after seven years when the city opted not to renew its liquor license.

The proposed new building also would be four stories, according to the plans. It would have about 1,200 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 27 rooms on the upper three.

