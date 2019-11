DENVER — A female pedestrian who was hit by a driver in southeast Denver has died, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday at East Evans Avenue and South Jasmine Street.

The pedestrian, an adult female, was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said. The woman’s name and age weren’t released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.