Man wounded in possible drive-by shooting while walking in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was wounded while walking in a possible drive-by shooting on Sunday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The man was shot in the chest and arm near West 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street about 1 a.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The man’s name and age weren’t released.

The sheriff’s office said the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle that was going southbound on Pecos Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-288-1535 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.