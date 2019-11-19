Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis

Man barricaded inside southwest Denver home after shots fired

Posted 2:49 pm, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, November 19, 2019

DENVER — A man barricaded inside a home after a report of shots being fired was made on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident began about 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Perry Street in southwest Denver.

After trying unsuccessfully to get the man to surrender, police declared it a barricade situation about 11:45 a.m.

Police do not believe there is anyone else inside the home.

Castro Elementary School at 845 S. Lowell Blvd., about five blocks to the east, was placed on lockout about 1:30 p.m. in response to the situation.

A controlled release of students began at 3:20 p.m.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place until the situation was resolved.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.700358 by -105.040236.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.