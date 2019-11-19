× Man barricaded inside southwest Denver home after shots fired

DENVER — A man barricaded inside a home after a report of shots being fired was made on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident began about 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Perry Street in southwest Denver.

After trying unsuccessfully to get the man to surrender, police declared it a barricade situation about 11:45 a.m.

Police do not believe there is anyone else inside the home.

Castro Elementary School at 845 S. Lowell Blvd., about five blocks to the east, was placed on lockout about 1:30 p.m. in response to the situation.

A controlled release of students began at 3:20 p.m.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place until the situation was resolved.