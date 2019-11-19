Local hockey player will be honored at Hockey Fights Cancer night at Pepsi Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On Saturday night, the Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth will host the annual Hockey Fights Cancer night at Pepsi Center. It’s a night to honor people battling cancer and raise money for research.

Torin Perret is a local hockey fan and a cancer patient at UCHealth who will be featured at the game.

The 24-year-old grew up playing hockey on the ponds of Nederland and continued playing into adulthood.

In 2015, he received a concussion. When his symptoms didn’t go away, he got an MRI that showed something shocking: Perret has a brain tumor on the top of his brain stem and it cannot be removed.

After 14 months of chemotherapy and 33 radiation sessions, the goal is to prevent Perret’s tumor from growing.

He was able to graduate from Colorado State University and continues to play hockey.

“The day I quit playing hockey is the day cancer starts beating me,” Perret said.

He’s excited about Saturday's game. He and others will get to skate out onto the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem.

Perret jokes that will be the closest he ever gets to the pros.