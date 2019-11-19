× Local convenience store chain to add Golden Triangle outpost

DENVER — A convenience store priding itself on fresh and local options is expanding to a new location.

Choice Market, which has two locations downtown and in Lincoln Park, is taking space on the ground floor of Parq on Speer, the apartment building nearing completion at 909 Bannock St. in the Golden Triangle.

“We’ve spent a lot of time, almost two years-plus, with the first location kind of figuring out what works and what doesn’t and I think we have a pretty good idea of … the model we want to move forward with,” CEO and founder Mike Fogarty said.

The 4,300-square-foot location is the first retail tenant to be named for the 16-story Parq on Speer, and is taking about a third of its 12,000 retail square feet.

Choice will offer groceries, local craft beer, hot and cold grab-and-go meals, snacks, cold pressed juices, soups, breakfast burritos and more. Like the chain’s existing location at 1770 N. Broadway, the Golden Triangle outpost will stay open until at least 3 a.m. Choice’s store at 1015 Osage St. in Lincoln Park, which opened in September, closes at 10 p.m.

