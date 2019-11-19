Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis

Garfield County suspends new mining permit applications

November 19, 2019

Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Garfield County officials have imposed a moratorium on new or amended mining and gravel projects for the next six months to allow time to create a 2030 comprehensive plan and adjust the land-use code.

The Post Independent reported the moratorium means Rocky Mountain Resources Industrials cannot make changes to its special use permit for a limestone mine north of Glenwood Springs.

Company officials say they are in the process of applying for a permit that would expand extraction operations and keep them in compliance.

Officials say the county and company have pending court cases against each other in court over the current special use permit.

Company attorney David McConaughy did not respond to a request for comment.

