Highs near 70 Tuesday before snow returns; Thursday is Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Expect another abnormally warm day Tuesday at 68 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. A big wave cloud will sit over the Front Range blocking some sunshine.

The mountains stay partly cloudy with mild temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

There will be two storm systems arriving in Colorado between Wednesday and Friday.

The first storm system delivers rain and snow starting in the mountains by Wednesday afternoon. There will be 2-4 inches of snow accumulation above 8,000 feet. The rain will transition to all snow by Thursday morning. There will be a lull before the second storm system arrives Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers start in Denver by 3 p.m. Wednesday. It changes to a rain/snow mix by 6 p.m. There will be one inch of snow accumulation or less for the evening commute. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s.

Thursday is totally cloudy and colder as we wait on the second storm system. Snow arrives late, after 9 p.m. There will be one inch of snow accumulation late.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday. Why? The Thursday evening commute could turn slick as snow develops.

Snow continues for the Friday morning rush hour, then stops and skies clear. One inch of snow accumulation is possible.

In the mountains, another 4-8 inches of snow accumulation will be possible Thursday and Friday. That puts the grand totals from storm number one and storm number two 6-16 inches. There will be much heavier amounts of 1-2 feet ore more in the Southern Mountains.

It will turn drier on Friday afternoon.

It will be a dry weekend, with highs in the 50s.

Next week looks quite stormy and colder. We could have a couple different shots of snow for Colorado before and possibly just after Thanksgiving.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.