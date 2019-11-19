× Former northern Colorado teacher arrested on child porn, sexual assault charges

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man who once worked as a teacher has been arrested on charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that in October, its investigators were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a tip the organization received.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation, which led them to the home of Daniel Gerschitz Fleishman, 38, in the 1100 block of North Overland Trail in Fort Collins.

“Several computers and cellular phones were seized, and evidence recovered from those devices led to the arrest of Fleishman on November 15, 2019,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fleishman was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child — production of child abusive material

Sexual exploitation of a child — possession of at least 20 images of child abusive material

Sexual exploitation of a child — possession of at least one video of child abusive material

Unlawful electronic sexual communications by one in a position of trust

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

All but the last charge are felonies.

Fleishman’s bond was set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s office says some of the alleged crimes occurred while Fleishman worked for local school districts.

He was employed by Poudre School District as a substitute teacher from 2008 to 2016. The Thompson School District employed him as a substitute from 2009 to 2016.

Fleishman was a full-time teacher for TSD from 2016 to 2018.

Authorities did not disclose the names of specific schools where Fleishman worked.

Anyone with information about the case should contact sheriff’s office investigator Justin Atwood at: 970-498-5143.

Anonymous tips can be made to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 970-221-6868.