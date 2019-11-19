FBI searching for serial robber who hit metro Denver businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help tracking down a man accused of robbing at least a dozen businesses across the United States at gunpoint, including five in Colorado.

Authorities say the suspect is Lloyd Eugene Rhodes. He has been dubbed the "Make Yourself at Home Bandit" because he allegedly robs businesses after spending the night inside of them.

The crime spree started at Temple Nightclub just south of downtown Denver on July 28. Three more armed robberies followed in the Denver area over the next two weeks.

Rhodes allegedly robbed New York Deli News and Elvis Cinemas on East Hampden Avenue as well as Humboldt Farm, Fish, Wine on Humboldt Street. He also allegedly attempted to rob Mile High Racing in Aurora.

At Humboldt Farm, Fish, Wine, Rhodes allegedly walked into the restaurant through a patio door, then walked by several employees and up a flight of stairs to an office where he flashed a handgun and demanded money.

Rhodes has been captured on surveillance cameras multiple times but doesn't seem to care.

At a restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska, security cameras were rolling as he walked to the door of the restaurant claiming to be a cook in search of a job. Once inside, he pulled out a handgun, demanded money and forced employees into a cooler, barricading the door with a beer keg.

The FBI says in several of the robberies, Rhodes literally made himself at home, sneaking into businesses and hiding overnight, ordering employees to open safes at gunpoint the following morning.

Authorities say he also often poses as janitorial staff or a business employee to gain access to a building. He often flees the scene of a robbery in either a stolen vehicle or a vehicle of a business employee.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to Rhodes' arrest. They can be reached at 720-913-7867.