Colorado REAL IDs to be required for commercial air travel starting October 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In less than one year, only Colorado driver's licenses and ID cards that are REAL ID compliant will be valid for commercial air travel.

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act, which set minimum security standards for state-issued ID cards like driver's licenses. The law is designed to add an extra layer of security and prevent fraudulent IDs from being used to board aircraft.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration will only accept REAL ID compliant cards.

Most Colorado driver's licenses and ID cards have been REAL ID compliant since 2012.

Colorado IDs that are REAL ID compliant have a star on the upper-right corner.

Those without a star on their licence or ID should visit their local Department of Motor Vehicles to have a new card issued before Oct. 1, 2020.

According to the state of Colorado, after Oct. 1, 2020, travelers without a REAL ID-certified card can use another form of acceptable documentation, such as a passport or military ID.