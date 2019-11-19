Car crashes into Castle Pines home, just missing homeowner and dog

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — A car crashed into a Castle Pines home Tuesday afternoon, missing a homeowner and dog by just a few feet, authorities said.

South Metro Fire Rescue says the incident occurred on Middleham Place.

The driver of a Ford Focus went off the road, drove across a golf course and through a fence before finally crashing to the house, South Metro said.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital. Officials did not provide details on the driver’s injuries.

The homeowner sand the dog were not hurt.

South Metro’s Heavy Rescue unit is working on removing the Ford from the home and stabilizing the structure.